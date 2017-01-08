Etawah: Tension between SP factions, police deployed

Gopal Yadav (left) and Sunil Singh Yadav. Archive Gopal Yadav (left) and Sunil Singh Yadav. Archive

The family feud within the Samajwadi Party is ringing across the state, this time outside its district office in Etawah. Heavy police has been deployed here to ensure supporters of the two groups don’t clash. The office is located in the Civil Lines area, just 100 metres from party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s house. The unease in the region started soon after Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who was “anointed” party president earlier this month, appointed his aide Naresh Uttam as party state chief.

Watch What Else Is Making News?

Uttam then went on to appoint Gopal Yadav as Etawah party chief in place of Sunil Singh Yadav, who had been appointed by Mulayam’s brother Shivpal Singh Yadav.

Naresh Uttam had, on Thursday, asked Gopal Yadav to form a new district executive committee.

Sunil Yadav claimed he had passed a resolution earlier that refused to recognise this convention and will not vacate office without Mulayam’s approval.

“Netaji (Mulayam) is the leader of SP and he had called the convention (in which Akhilesh was appointed party president) as unconstitutional. Decisions taken in the convention is invalid. Shivpal ji is our state president whereas Neta ji is the national president. Hence, I am the district president and only Neta ji could remove me,” said Sunil.

“When Gopal Yadav arrived the party district office on Friday to take charge, I told him that I am still the district president and I could welcome him there only in his capacity of a worker and not as the district president,” he said.

Gopal Yadav, on the other hand, claimed to have already taken charge from the office secretary at the district headquarters.

“I took charge of the party on Friday from the office secretary. Sunil Yadav too was present there but he was not ready to leave the office,” he said.

“I am capable of handling Sunil Yadav. I do not need to inform party state leadership in this regard,” he added.

On Saturday, Sunil Yadav held a meeting with district executive committee members at the party office.

“I held a meeting of workers over preparations for the upcoming the elections,” Sunil yadav said.

Gopal did not go to party office on Saturday, but said, “I have been informed that Sunil Yadav had gone to the party office. He can go there as a party worker. But if he has tried exercising authority of the district president, I will get him removed from office. Everybody knows that 99 per cent workers have accepted Akhilesh ji as party national president and hence I am the district president.”

Gopal also said, he will declare new district executive committee very soon and it will be comprising of active workers only.

Party state secretary Ashok Yadav, who too belongs to Etawah and was present at the party district office on Friday, said that he has asked both Gopal and Sunil to wait for the outcome of the ongoing happenings that is expected after January 9.