EC reserves order on Samajwadi Party fight over cycle, to pass interim order on Jan 17

The Election Commission Commission has reserved its order on the dispute within the Samajwadi Party over the choice of the cycle as the election symbol after hearing the arguments of the two warring factions — led by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav — for close to five hours Friday.

The Commission is expected to pass an interim order before the notification of polls in Uttar Pradesh on January 17. According to sources, the primary question before the EC is whether there’s a split in the party, after Mulayam’s lawyers insisted that the SP was united. “If the EC decides that the party isn’t together then, as an interim measure, it will freeze the ‘cycle’ symbol and ask the two factions to fight the upcoming elections under different names and symbols,” said sources.

While the Akhilesh faction was represented by senior counsels Rajeev Dhavan and Kapil Sibal, his father’s camp had roped in former Solicitor General Mohan Parasaran and senior lawyer R C Dhingra. Mulayam was present during the hearing, while Ram Gopal Yadav represented Akhilesh.

Allowed to present their arguments first, Sibal and Dhawan cited past precedent and the Symbols Order of 1968 to argue that since the numbers are stacked in favour of Akhilesh, the symbol should go to him. “They (the Mulayam camp) want the EC to decide who is the president of the party and also whether the convention held on January 1 was illegal or not. We argued that as per the Symbols Order and the Supreme Court verdict, the Commission only needs to decide which of the two groups has the support of the majority of party delegates and legislators,” Dhawan told reporters.

However, Parasaran, who was representing Mulayam, insisted there was no split in the party and, hence, there is no question of allocating the cycle symbol to any one faction. The former solicitor general also argued that since no resolution was passed during the convention called by the Akhilesh camp on January 1, the party remains united.

Countering this, Sibal is learnt to have drawn the Commission’s attention to the fact that the other side has presented no evidence to either support its claim that the party is united or show that majority of legislators and party delegates are behind Mulayam. Akhilesh’s lawyers also said that SP MP Amar Singh’s letter to the EC on January 4 clearly acknowledged a split in the party.