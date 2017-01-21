EC issues showcause notice to UP minister for allegedly distributing sarees in Amethi

Election Commission of India (File Photo) Election Commission of India (File Photo)

The Election Commission has issued a show cause notice to an Uttar Pradesh minister for allegedly planning to distribute over 4000 sarees in Amethi during assembly elections, which the poll panel said is violative of the provisions of the model code.

Acting on a report submitted by the DM and SP of Fatehpur district, the Commission has issued Mulayam Singh Yadav loyalist and UP minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati a show cause notice asking why action should not be initiated against him for allegedly planning to influence voters through “corrupt” means including “bribery”.

He has been asked to respond by January 23 evening.

The report had said that a truck carrying 4452 sarees was seized during a routine checking on January 11. The documents seized showed Prajapati as the receiver of the consignment.

The driver of the vehicle had confessed that the sarees were meant to be distributed during elections in Amethi and were to be delivered to him.