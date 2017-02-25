EC directs UP govt to cover ‘Samajwadi’ word written on ambulances

UP CM Akhilesh Yadav. UP CM Akhilesh Yadav.

The Uttar Pradesh government has covered the word “Samajwadi” written on 1,488 ambulances under its ‘Samajwadi Swasthya Seva’ initiative as per the directive of the Election Commission. Additional Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) P K Pandey said a decision in this regard was taken following a complaint. “The ECI has instructed the CEO office to ensure the implementation of its order. So far, ‘Samajwadi’ word written on 1,488 ambulances have been covered,” he said.

‘Samajwadi Swasthya Sewa’, the free-of-cost and round-the-clock emergency ambulance service, was launched in the state by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. On receiving a call on toll-free number 108, an ambulance reaches the patient within 20 minutes and the patient is provided medical aid before being shifted to a hospital, under the initiative.

The seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began on February 11 when 73 constituencies of 403 assembly went to vote. The top three contenders for power in the state have ramped up their attack on their opponents and carved their different narratives out of their core issues. Meanwhile, the high-decibel campaign for the fifth phase of the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, which had touched a new low by a free flow of scornful words like “donkey, Kasab and kabootar”, came to a close this evening. A total of 51 constituencies, spread over 11 districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, will go to polls on February 27 under this phase.

The political campaigning in the fifth phase of the state polls was marked by ‘war of words’ among rival parties.