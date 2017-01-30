Don’t vote for SP-Congress alliance: Shia cleric to Muslims

Shia cleric Maulana Kable Jawwad, who is known for his bitter relations with Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan, on Monday appealed to Muslims not to vote for Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance in the upcoming assembly polls. (Representational image) Shia cleric Maulana Kable Jawwad, who is known for his bitter relations with Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan, on Monday appealed to Muslims not to vote for Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance in the upcoming assembly polls. (Representational image)

Shia cleric Maulana Kable Jawwad, who is known for his bitter relations with Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan, on Monday appealed to Muslims not to vote for Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance in the upcoming assembly polls. “Congress always worked against the Muslims, while the ruling SP government did nothing for the community except betraying them. Now these parties are contesting polls in an alliance. I appeal to everyone, especially Muslims, not to vote for them in the election”, he told a press conference organised by Sunni Ekta Front.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

When asked about the party he would support, Jawwad, who had recently met BSP leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui said, “Talks are on. I will decide about it in next three days.”

Coming down heavily on Akhilesh Yadav government, he alleged the present dispensation has “only given riots and by appealing in Supreme Court against Muslim youths, who were set free by the lower court, he (Akhilesh) has proved that he is “anti-Muslim”.

Jawwad, who is also a member All India Muslim Personal Law board (AIMPLB), has a good clout among the Shia community.

He had, earlier, indulged in war of words with Khan over waqf properties issue.