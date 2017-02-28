‘Donkey’ issue refuses to die down, PM Modi targets Akhilesh Yadav 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

The ‘donkey’ jibe issue refuses to die down as Prime Minister Narendra Modi again targeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh over it on Monday and was joined by Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Modi and Akhilesh also slugged it out over the issue of electricity supply, against the backdrop of the Prime Minister’s allegation of discriminatory distribution by the Samajwadi Party government on the basis of religion.

Addressing an election rally in Mau in Uttar Pradesh, Modi recalled the ‘donkey’ remark by the Chief Minister and said, “Akhilesh says he has talked about donkeys in fun…I want ask whether the bad state of police stations, people being stabbed and land being grabbed are also a part of fun.” Akhilesh, while addressing a rally last week, had taken an apparent dig at Modi by saying that he would appeal to megastar Amitabh Bachchan not to promote donkeys of Gujarat through a tourism advertisement of the state.

Modi had responded to this jibe by saying that Akhilesh should not be afraid of donkeys of Gujarat which are far away. At the same time, Modi had said that donkeys are loyal and hard working animals. Joining Modi in targeting Akhilesh, Rajnath Singh told a press conference in Varanasi that the Chief Minister should not have used such a language against the Prime Minister. “It has pained me that the dignity of the post (of the Prime Minister) was sought to be lowered… It is really unfortunate that such objectionable words were used against the PM, who is not just an individual but an institution in itself, whose dignity we all must maintain,” Singh said.

Modi, in his rally today, also raked up the issue of mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari who has been fielded by BSP from Mau Sadar seat in a veiled manner. “When any muscleman is sent to jail here, he goes in smiling as they get perfect arrangements for their stay and security in jails,” the Prime Minister said. “Give my message to all those who have evaded jails till now and to those who are taking food for the inmates that times have changed and after the results are announced on March 11, jails will be made jails in the true sense and it will be seen how they have fun,” Modi asserted.