UP election 2017: Dimple Yadav has rebuttal to PM Modi’s ‘bhedbhav’ remark

Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Sunday launched a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming that over the last three years his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki baat’ reeked of discrimination based on caste and religion and was fraught with talks of Shamshaan-Kabristaan (graveyard-cremation ground). “Jo 3 saal se mann ki baat kar rahe they, unke mann ki baat mein thi bhedbhaav, jaati-dharm, Diwali-Ramzan, Shamshaan-Kabristaan ki baat,” Dimple was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Jaunpur, along with Varanasi, the constituency represented by the prime minister, goes to polls in the last phase of elections in the state.

Dimple’s remark was in response to PM Modi’s election rally in Fatehpur last week, in which he had said, “Gaon mein agar kabristan banta hai, to gaon mein shamshaan bhi banana chahiye. Agar Ramzan mein bijli milti hai, to Diwali mein bhi milni chahiye. Agar Holi mein bijli milti hai, to Eid par bhi bijli milni chahiye. Bhedbhav nahin hona chahiye (If a village gets a graveyard, it should get a cremation ground too. If there is electricity during Ramzan, there should be electricity during Diwali too. If there is electricity during Holi, there should be electricity during Eid too. There should not be any discrimination).”

Dimple, the wife of chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, further asked the audience whether they had any idea that the prices of cylinders have gone up from Rs 400 to Rs 700 while the prime minister continued with his Mann ki baat radio show over the last three years. “3 saal ‘mann ki baat’ karte karte kab humari behano,maataon ka cylinder Rs 400 se Rs 700 ka hogya aapko pata chala?,” she was quoted saying by ANI.

A total of 51 constituencies, spread over 11 districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, will go to polls on Monday in the fifth phase of the crucial assembly elections. The high-decibel campaigning for this phase had ended yesterday evening. It was marked by ‘war of words’ among rival parties with many political observers considering it as touching a new low following a free flow of scornful words like donkey, Kasab and ‘kabootar.’

