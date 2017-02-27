Dimple on Amit Shah’s ‘kasab’ barb: ‘Akhilesh taught you Ka for Computer, Sa for smartphone, B for bachche’

Kannauj MP Dimple Yadav at a rally in Jaunpur on Sunday. Photo courtesy: SP Kannauj MP Dimple Yadav at a rally in Jaunpur on Sunday. Photo courtesy: SP

Adopting the now-familiar tactic of wordplay, Kannauj MP Dimple Yadav on Sunday took on the BJP by giving a new fullform to the name of the terrorist Kasab.

Earlier, BJP national chief Amit Shah’s had said “Kasab” meant the Congress, SP and BSP. Dimple, meanwhile, gave her own understanding of the word: ka for computer, sa for smartphone and ba for bachcha.

“Bataiye, bhaiya ne ‘ka’ se computer sikhaya ki nahi? ‘Sa’ se smartphone bhi denge… ‘Ba’ se bachcha, har bachche ko 1 kilo ghee, 1 kilo dudh dene ka kaam karenge. (Tell me, didn’t your brother [her husband Chief Minister Akhilesh] teach “ka” to mean computer? SP will give you sa for smartphone… Ba is for bacha [child]… every child will get 1 kilo ghee and 1 kilo milk),” said Dimple, addressing the public at Jaunpur.

She then targetted BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for spreading “poison” in the state. Modi had earlier alleged that while providing people basic amenities, the SP government had discriminated among them on the basis of religion.

“Bahut dukh hua jab pradhan mantri ji ne kaha ki UP down down down ho raha hai. (It’s sad to hear the PM say that UP was going down),” she. “Sabse jyada dukh hua jab bijli jo humare gharon ko chamkati hai usko Hindu aur Musalman bana diya. Hum apni ane wali pirhi ko kya sikhayenge. (The biggest disappointment is that they painted even electricity, which lights all our homes, as Hindu and Muslim. What will we teach the next generation?” she asked the crowd.

Targeting Modi’s ‘Maan ki baat’ radio programme, she said, “Teen saal mann ki baat karte karte kab humari maata behno ka cylinder 400 se 700 rupey ho gaya apko pata chala … teen saal tak jo mann ki baat karte rahe, ab unki mann ki baat mein kya tha pata chal gaya. Unke mann mein thi bhed bhav ki baat, jati dharma ki baat, Diwali-Ramzan ki baat aur shamshan-kabristan ki baat. (Three years of listening to his mann ki baat, did our mothers and sisters realise that the price of a gas cylinder had gone up from Rs 400 to Rs 700?… Now we know what was on his mind … it was to divide us on caste, over Diwali and Ramzan and crematorium and cemetery).”

She said Uttar Pradesh’s public respected the BJP, as proved by sending over 70 of its leaders to the Lok Sabha, but that the party was spreading lies in the state. “Na achi bhaasha, na acha maan, na ache vichar (They don’t speak truth, they don’t have a good mind and no good thoughts),” she said.

She said that her workers had not misbehaved with her at a public meeting in Allahabad as alleged by the Opposition.

Calling the Rs 2,000 currency note as “churan chaap”, Dimple told the crowd that the note has been printed with the picture of “lotus and elephant” and asked the crowd to be cautious of a possible tie-up between the two parties with these symbols.