Development, improving law and order likely to be theme of BJP’s UP poll manifesto

Eyeing to regain power in Uttar Pradesh after 15 years, BJP is likely to make development and improving law and order situation as the theme of its manifesto to be released by party President Amit Shah on Saturday in Lucknow. Shah will be accompanied by BJP’s senior leaders in Lucknow during the release of the manifesto. The issue of good, corruption-free governance in the state is likely to be given prominence in the document, a party source said. Better education, health and providing jobs could be other highlights of the manifesto.

The saffron party which is fighting this election on the development plank, is expected to announce some employment generation programmes. BJP, which is pinning its hopes non-Yadav OBC and non-Jatav SC voters, may mention some specific schemes for the

people from these two sections in its manifesto.

The party has so far announced 371 candidates, out of which 80 are Dalits and around 130 are from various backward castes. UP has 403 Assembly seats. BJP, which had won 71 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, is in a three-way fight with SP-Cong alliance and BSP

for capturing power.

Ruling Samajwadi Party has already announced its manifesto and has promised special ghee for malnourished children and creation of a woman education fund, among various other schemes.