Desperate effort by two princes to save family rule: BJP on proposed SP-Congress alliance

Supporters celebrate at the Samajwadi Party head office in Lucknow on Tuesday. Express photo by Vishal Srivastav Supporters celebrate at the Samajwadi Party head office in Lucknow on Tuesday. Express photo by Vishal Srivastav

Terming the proposed poll tie-up between between Samajwadi Party and Congress as a desperate effort by two “princes” to save family rule, BJP on Tuesday said it shows Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s “desperation” and “punctures” his development claims.

“The fact that SP, which enjoys a majority in the outgoing Assembly, is willing to ally with Congress and RLD shows its desperation. Akhilesh Yadav has sensed his defeat as people have decided to reject his five years of misgovernance in favour of BJP’s politics of performance,”said BJP National Secretary Shrikant Sharma.

“He (Akhilesh) along with Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary are coming together so that they could promote their family rule. It’s an alliance of princes,” he said.

Reacting to Congress’s announcement that it will tie-up with SP in the coming polls, Sharma said when people are fed up with one family rule in the state, they will certainly reject the rule by three families.

“It is contradictory that on the one hand the Chief Minister claims to fight on development agenda and on the other he is entering into an alliance despite running a majority government. It punctures his claims (of good governance),” Sharma said.

Sharma, party’s candidate from Mathura, said BJP will fight the polls, which kick off from February 11, on the basis of central government’s performance and also the way its governments in states have delivered double-digit growth, he said.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader M Venkaiah Naidu dubbed the talks of Congress and SP coming together to take on the saffron party as a “natural alliance” of the “rejected and dejected” people.

“Both of them together formed disorderly allies during UPA regime and ruined the country. Now they want to experiment UPA-II in Uttar Pradesh. Best of luck to them,” Naidu said.

Taking at a dig at the possible alliance, Naidu said, “It is a natural alliance of the people who are rejected and dejected.”