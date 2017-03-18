‘Deprived’ minorities will see growth under new UP govt: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minster Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (ANI/File Photo) Union Minster Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (ANI/File Photo)

The central and the state-level schemes “stuck” in Uttar Pradesh will be revived and “deprived minorities” will see growth, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Saturday. Speaking to reporters in New Delhi after the meetings of the Governing Body and General Body of the Maulana Azad Education Foundation, an autonomous non-profit minority welfare institution under Minority Affairs ministry, he said that the BJP does “empowerment and not appeasement”.

A BJP government is set to take charge in UP after an impressive win in the Assembly elections by the party, which had not given to any Muslim candidate. “Socio-economic development schemes of both the state and the Centre were not getting implemented. PM’s 15-point programme was virtually shut down (in the state) which provides for roads, education infrastructure and jobs,” Naqvi alleged.

“Now, once our party forms the government there, we will talk to the CM and we are confident that people belonging to the backward and minority communities will be put on the path of growth through education, jobs and skill development,” the Union Minority Affairs Minister said. Naqvi had late February said that “It would have been better (if tickets were given to Muslims by the party). We will address their concern by compensating them when we form government in the state.”

When asked as to what he had meant by “compensation,” before the polls, the minister just said, “BJP government does empowerment and not appeasement, and one can feel the difference.” “We are sure, the needy people will reap the benefit of inclusive growth, and minority community who have been deprived of development will be empowered,” he said.

The minister also alleged that in welfare schemes like Begum Hazrat Mahal Scholarship for girls and Garib Nawaz Skill Development Centre, “irregularities were suspected to be taking place.” “If these irregularities are found to be true, we will address those issues too (‘in schemes mein ghapla kiya hai to government revenue style mein wasula jayega),” he said.

The Union minister also claimed that the percentage of minorities in central institutions has grown from “5.8-5.9 per cent, at the time of formation of NDA government, to 10 per cent at present”. “Composition of minorities in administrative services have also gone up,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now