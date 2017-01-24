Denied a SP ticket, Mukhtar Ansari may go solo

QED’s Mukhtar Ansari QED’s Mukhtar Ansari

Despite merging with the Samajwadi Party (SP), the erstwhile Quami Ekta Dal’s (QED’s) Mukhtar Ansari may contest the upcoming elections as an Independent from Mau Sadar constituency (Phase 6, March 11). The SP had already announced its candidate for the seat.

Ansari, a Ghazipur native, is currently lodged in the Lucknow district jail since 2005 on various charges. Despite this, he won from the same constituency twice – in 2007 and 2012 – from jail. Before that, he had won in 2002 and 1996.

Read | Akhilesh Yadav denies ticket to Mukhtar Ansari, drops 5 sitting MLAs

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has, on Sunday, nominated Altaf Ansari to fight for the SP from Mau Sadar seat.

The news, reportedly, did not deter Ansari, who had fought the 2002 and 2007 elections as an Independent and the 1996 elections for the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The QED was formed before the 2012 polls.

WATCH VIDEO | Samajwadi Party’s First List Of Candidates Creates Uncertainty Over Alliance With Congress

Ansari’s son Abbas Bin Mukhtar said: “I have been canvassing door-to-door in Mau constituency seeking vote for my father. I am staying in Mau for last six months and looking after the campaign. Other members of the family too would join me soon in the campaign.”

When asked about the possible clash with SP too naming a candidate from the seat, Ansari’s brother Sibgatullah Ansari, who too is an MLA from Mohammadabad seat in Ghazipur, said, “We will be talking to SP national president Akhilesh Yadav on the matter.”

Meanwhile, SP candidate Altaf Ansari, who had lost the 2012 election on an SP ticket, said, “I am canvassing in the constituency for long time.”

The merger was announced by then cabinet minister and SP state chief Shivpal Singh Yadav in presence of Mukhtar’s brothers Sibgatullah and erstwhile QED chief Afzal Ansari in Lucknow on June 21. The decision had not gone down well with Akhilesh leading to the SP central parliamentary board calling of the off the merger three days later.

On October 6, Shivpal told media that QED had been officially merged with his party.

Sibgatullah was seen visiting the CM residence several times while the two SP factions fought. He had also extended support to Akhilesh when the latter was anointed party national president and filed claim for the party leadership and the symbol earlier this month.

A prominent case in which Mukhtar is facing trial in a Delhi court is the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai who, along with six others, was shot dead in Ghazipur on November 29, 2005. The trial was transferred to Delhi on direction of the Supreme Court.