Day before EC test, Mulayam Singh says he is still SP president

Mulayam Singh Yadav (File Photo) Mulayam Singh Yadav (File Photo)

The family feud in Samajwadi Party showed signs of further escalation Sunday with Mulayam Singh Yadav asserting that he remains the national chief of SP and dubbing as illegal the convention called by Ram Gopal Yadav in which UP CM Akhilesh Yadav replaced Mulayam as party chief.

On the other hand, speaking to ABP News, Ram Gopal asserted that the faction headed by Akhilesh is the real party.

“I am the national president of Samajwadi Party and Akhilesh Yadav is (only) the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Shivpal Yadav is still the president of Samajwadi Party’s Uttar Pradesh unit,” Mulayam told reporters. ‘’Ram Gopal Yadav was expelled from the party for six years on December 30, 2016. Therefore the party’s national convention called by him on January 1, 2017, was farzi (illegal).”

Ram Gopal, meanwhile, told ABP News, “Almost 90 per cent members of the party’s general body and 85 to 90 per cent of public representatives (MLAs and MPs) are with Akhilesh Yadav. On the basis of overwhelming majority, prima facie, it is Akhilesh Yadav who has the right over Samajwadi Party. Hence I requested the Election Commission to give the cycle symbol to Akhilesh Yadav and accept the party headed by him as the real SP.”

He also rejected the argument that since he was expelled before the convention, the convention called by him is illegal. “He (Mulayam) gave me the expulsion notice, saying that the convention that I have called is illegal… when I called the convention, I was the general secretary. I was expelled after that notice,” he said.

“There is no fight between father and son. Akhilesh has accepted all decisions of his father,” he said. He added that the decision taken at the convention was required to save Samajwadi Party.

Asked about the condition on which a compromise can happen, he said, “Netaji should withdraw his application from the EC, accept Akhilesh Yadav as party President. We promise that after elections, Netaji will be given full command of the party in May when election for party president is due.”

He said that some people who have “zero” public standing and cannot win an election from anywhere are “misleading” Mulayam.

Asked whether Amar Singh and Shivpal can be accommodated in Akhilesh’s team if a compromise is reached, Ram Gopal said “there is no question” of accommodating Amar Singh and a decision on Shivpal can be taken only after the elections.

Amar Singh. on his part, sought to blame Akhilesh without naming him. “Is Ghar ko aag lag gayi ghar ke chirag se,” he said. “If anybody made me, it is Mulayam Singh Yadav. I cannot desert him… I am ready to resign. Shivpal is ready not to contest polls. Why the arrogance?” he said.

Shivpal said he will remain with Mulayam in every situation and accept whatever he decides.