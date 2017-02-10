UP elections: Dadri BSP MLA avoids lynching issue, BJP rival takes up arrests

At the entrance to Bisara village, part of Dadri constituency. Source: Gajendra Yadav At the entrance to Bisara village, part of Dadri constituency. Source: Gajendra Yadav

Rajnath Singh had completed his speech Wednesday evening and was walking towards his vehicle when a group of women rushed to the stage, hoping to have a word with him. Leading them were three women whose sons were among the 19 accused in the Dadri lynching case of 2015. Rajnath’s public meeting was held less than a kilometre from Dadri constituency’s Bisara village, where Mohammad Akhlaq had been beaten to death on suspicion of storing beef.

Residents of Bisara and neighbouring villages noted that Rajnath made no mention of the case. “Our sons have been in prison for over an year, there has been no hearing. They took one of our children’s lives,” said the mother of Rupendra, an accused. “The wait for justice has become unbearable. These politicians come here when they need votes.”

Last October 4, Ravin Sisodia, one of the accused, died in a Delhi hospital following “multi-organ failure”. His family and some Bisara residents initially refused to cremate the body until their demands were met, which included the arrest of Jan Mohammad, Akhlaq’s brother, for alleged cow slaughter. Eventually, police assured them Mohammad would be arrested should evidence be found.

BJP MP Mahesh Sharma (Gautam Buddh Nagar) and MLA Sangeet Som (Sardhana) were in Bisara that October, mediating between the administration and Ravin’s family. From then until Wednesday, no politician of their seniority had visited Bisara. Candidates from the three leading parties, however, have been electioneering in the area. The BSP candidate has avoided mentioning the case, while the BJP’s Tejpal Nagar has assured the families of the accused of a just, speedy trial.

Sitting BSP MLA Satvir Gujjar accused rivals of raking up the issue to suit their own interests. “The issues in the area are lack of healthcare facilities and education,” Gujjar said. “I don’t talk about the Dadri lynching. Those who do so are trying to spread communal tension.”

Tejpal has met families of the accused and held a meeting at a temple in Bisara. It was from this temple that an announcement had been made about the alleged killing of a cow, leading to the lynching of Akhlaq.

Tejpal maintained that it is his work as a teacher and social worker for which locals have regard for him. “I have been a headmaster… to educate children and ensure job opportunities is my primary aim,” he said. “I have met families whose children have been in prison in connection with Akhlaq’s case. I have told them I will take every possible step for bringing them justice.”

“We had earlier thought about not voting,” said Om Mahesh, father of Vijay, another accused, “but the BJP candidate has assured us help. In this village, our votes are going to the BJP. The sitting BSP MLA did nothing for us… The SP government has been partial.”

With some 5,000 votes, Bisara is a Thakur-dominated village with over 200 Muslim households, apart from Jatavs. Akhlaq’s house stands abandoned amid Thakur households. Most other Muslims live close to the mosque, around a kilometre away.

“Most of the villagers are Thakur and their votes will go to the BJP. For us farmers and labourers, Behenji has taken measures for our benefit,” said Shabbir Ahmed.