Akhilesh Yadav gets Samajwadi Party cycle, father Mulayam Singh loses battle of symbol

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Monday won the Samajwadi Party symbol the cycle from his father Mulayam Singh Yadav as the Election Commission assigned the popular emblem to him. The Election Commission said the group led by Akhilesh Yadav is the Samajwadi Party and thus entitled to use the ‘Bicycle’ symbol. The EC decision could be a big setback for the 77-year-old Mulayam Singh Yadav who founded the party 25 years ago. Mulayam had earlier said he will accept whatever decision the Election Commission takes on the contentious poll symbol issue.

The faction war in the ruling Samajwadi Party of Uttar Pradesh had reached the Election Commission with Mulayam Singh Yadav staking claim over the ‘cycle’ symbol after he was deposed from the post of president by the group headed by his son Akhilesh Yadav on January 2. The faction headed by Akhilesh too approached the EC to assert their right over the symbol, which is crucial for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Ram Gopal Yadav, who was representing Akhilesh’s faction expressed satisfaction over the EC’s decision. “It was the toughest fight of my political career. I am happy that the election Commission decided in our favour. We now want to win the elections,” said Ram Gopal Yadav.

Earlier in the day, Mulayam lashed out at Akhilesh for ignoring the Muslim community and said if needed he will fight against him. Mulayam, in a bid to get the backing of the community (Muslim), which has stood solidly behind him for years, minced no words in accusing Akhilesh of nurturing a “negative approach” towards them.

“I always advocated the interest of Muslims. When I ensured the appointment of a Muslim as state’s Director General of Police (DGP), Akhilesh did not talk to me for 15 days. He did not want any Muslim on this post. It sent out an anti-Muslim message,” he alleged.

“Akhilesh is acting at the behest of Ramgopal. If he does not listen, I will fight against him,” he said, adding Ramgopal has been giving instructions to Akhilesh from Delhi over phone. Mulayam’s cousin and Rajya Sabha MP Ramgopal Yadav has stood by Akhilesh in the fight for control over the party.

