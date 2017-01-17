Cycle goes to Akhilesh, father remains spoke in party wheel

Supporters of Akhilesh Yadav put up his nameplate below that of his father at the SP headquarters in Lucknow Monday, declaring him the party president. Vishal Srivastav Supporters of Akhilesh Yadav put up his nameplate below that of his father at the SP headquarters in Lucknow Monday, declaring him the party president. Vishal Srivastav

In a shot in the arm for Akhilesh Yadav, the Election Commission Monday handed the party’s bicycle poll symbol to the faction led by the Chief Minister a day before the start of filing of nominations for 73 seats in western UP. The award of the symbol to Akhilesh was a setback for his father Mulayam Singh Yadav who, earlier in the day, threatened to move court if he was denied the poll symbol — both factions had approached the Election Commission, staking claim to the bicycle symbol of the party.

The SP patriarch stunned party workers by declaring he would fight against Akhilesh if he did not shed his “negative approach” towards Muslims. In its order Monday evening, the Election Commission, applying the test of majority support approved by the Supreme Court, ruled that the group led by Akhilesh was the Samajwadi Party and was entitled to use its name and symbol.

The verdict was based on the test of majority in which the numbers were clearly stacked in favour of the Akhilesh camp. The UP Chief Minister had the support of 205 of the 228 SP MLAs, 56 of 68 MLCs, 15 of 24 MPs, 28 of 46 national executive members and 4,716 of 5,731 party delegates.

In first remarks, Akhilesh took to Twitter to say “cycle chalti jayegi… aage badhti jayegi”. He also tweeted a photograph in which he is speaking to his father.

The Congress, which congratulated the Chief Minister soon after the Election Commission announced its decision, indicated that the announcement of a pre-poll alliance with Akhilesh was “imminent”. Sheila Dikshit, the Congress chief ministerial face in UP, said a decision was expected in the “new two-three days”.

“We congratulate Akhilesh for being awarded the cycle symbol. It was richly deserved by him. We would also like to thank the Election Commission for coming with such a judicious decision. Akhilesh deserves to keep the poll symbol of the Samajwadi Party because he controls 99 per cent of the party as well as the legislature party… he deserves it and he worked hard for it,” Congress spokesperson R P N Singh told The Indian Express.

Resigned to the split in the party, Mulayam said he was “helpless” in preventing it. “I always advocated the interest of Muslims. When I ensured appointment of a Muslim as the state Director General of Police (DGP), Akhilesh did not talk to me for 15 days. He did not want any Muslim on this post. It sent out an anti-Muslim message,” he alleged.

The SP founder alleged that Akhilesh had a “negative approach” towards Muslims and that he was playing into the hands of Ram Gopal Yadav who, he claimed, was working “on directions of BJP”. “Akhilesh is acting at the behest of Ram Gopal. If he does not listen, I will fight against him,” he said, adding Ram Gopal had been giving instructions to Akhilesh from Delhi over phone. Mulayam’s cousin and Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav has stood by Akhilesh in the fight for control over the party.

“I will live for Muslims and die for them. If it comes to Muslims’ interest, I will also fight against him (Akhilesh),” he said. Mulayam currently represents Azamgarh in the Lok Sabha. “Don’t you know how I took a stand to prevent the demolition of Babri Masjid? We were in crisis then too,” Mulayam told a crowd of party workers, most of them Muslims.

He said he was trying his best to save the party and slammed Akhilesh for “not understanding things”. Upset by the remarks, supporters of the Chief Minister put up a nameplate at the Samajwadi Party headquarters that read “Akhilesh Yadav, National President”. It was placed beneath the nameplate of Mulayam Singh.