Cycle chalti jayegi… aage badhti jayegi: Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav at his official residence in Lucknow on Thursday. Vishal Srivastav

IN HIS first reaction after the Election Commission allotted the ‘cycle’, the SP symbol, to him, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav tweeted — “Cycle chalti jayegi… aage badhti jayegi”. Alongside, he also tweeted a photograph of him meeting his father Mulayam Singh Yadav in Lucknow on Monday. He further went on to tweet two photographs of the special party national convention held January 1, when he was elected the SP national president.

With the EC recognising the faction headed by Akhilesh as the real SP, the chief minister’s camp was a enthused lot. MLC Udaiveer Singh, who had earlier been expelled by Mulayam from the party, said: “The victory over ‘cycle’ is the victory in the Assembly elections… The party will return to power with Akhilesh as its president and Mulayam as its patron.”

Naresh Uttam Patel, who was appointed the state SP president by Akhilesh by replacing his uncle Shivpal, thanked the EC. “We are going to work under the leadership of the chief minister and will form the next government,” he said.

The Mulayam camp, meanwhile, seemed to have adopted a wait and watch policy. MLC Ambika Chaudhary, who has sided with Mulayam and Shivpal in this family dispute, said: “I have not been able to meet Mulayam Singh after the Election Commission’s decision was announced… I can only react after speaking to Mulayam.”