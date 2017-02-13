Uttar Pradesh elections: Contest with BSP in first two phases, says Amit Shah

BJP National President Amit Shah BJP National President Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday said his party’s fight was against the BSP in the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh polls and the contest will remain the same in the second phase of elections too on February 15. From the third phase, he said, the BJP’s fight will be against the SP. He also claimed that the BJP will win more than 90 seats in first two phases.

Shah was speaking to reporters at the party state headquarters here a day after the first phase of elections in 73 seats. In the second phase, 67 seats will go to polls. Muslim voters are in large numbers in the first two phases.

Watch What Else Is making News

Shah said the BSP has a base in western UP. “I feel, the BJP’s fight was with the BSP in the first phase and the trend will remain the same in the second phase because both phases are in the same region. In the other phases, the BJP’s contest will against the SP but the BJP will lead in all the phases,” said Shah. He claimed that the BJP will win more than 50 seats in the first phase because the party’s manifesto has attracted all sections of society.

He said the SP-Congress alliance was ideologically “unholy” and that it was a tie-up between two parties who have run governments involved in corruption.