UP Elections 2017: Congress will ditch Samajwadi Party: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Source: File) Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Source: File)

Congress would ditch the SP as the party has the history of belittling its own senior leaders like former Prime minister Narasimha Rao among others, said the Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday. Advising the UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav to go through the past track record of Congress, Prasad said, “If the party could not be of its own senior leaders, then will it be of you (Yadav). Congress belittled its own senior leaders like former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, V P Singh and Narasimha Rao among others,” he said.

The Samajwadi Party’s politics in Uttar Pradesh had always centered around opposing the Congress, but now they had joined hands to contest elections together,” Prasad said asking “will their pact make the state free from SP’s misrule”.

Mocking Yadav’s claims of having brought good governance to UP, Prasad said, “He brags about efforts to make the state’s police as efficient as that of New York while his minister Gayatri Prajapati is accused of rape and the poor victim is forced to knock the doors of the Supreme Court just to get an FIR lodged.”

The Union Minister, who holds Electronics, Information Technology and Law and Justice portfolios, asked the Congress, the SP and BSP to clear their stand on the tipple talaq. He said what’s harm in having a discussion on the issue, which is a complete immoral social practice.