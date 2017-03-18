Congress to felicitate its seven MLAs today, hold post-poll review

Congress Uttar Pradesh party chief Raj Babbar has already offered his resignation. Congress Uttar Pradesh party chief Raj Babbar has already offered his resignation.

TO BOOST the morale of its cadre in Uttar Pradesh, where Congress only managed to win seven of the 114 seats that it contested in the state polls, the party has decided to felicitate its MLAs on Saturday in Lucknow and then hold a two-day post poll review with all candidates beginning Sunday. The seven MLAs to be felicitated are Aradhana Mishra (Rampur Khas in Pratapgarh), Aditi Singh (Rae Bareli), Naresh Saini (Behat in Saharanpur), Masood Akhtar (Saharanpur), Sohail Akhtar Ansari (Kanpur Cantt), Ajai Kumar ‘Lallu’ (Tamkuhi Raj in Kushinagar) and Rakesh Singh (Harchandpur in Rae Bareli).

Sources said the party high command has asked state UP president Raj Babbar, who has already offered his resignation, to submit his report on the reasons behind the loss after holding discussions with the candidates and the cadre.

Babbar, who will reach Lucknow on Saturday, will camp in the city for next three days. Besides Babbar, other leaders such as Sanjay Sinh, Pramod Tiwari and AICC secretaries would also be a part of the exercise. Sources said Babbar will first have an open house with all candidates on Sunday and then hold one-to-one meeting with them.

“We have decided to felicitate our seven MLAs on Saturday. Senior leaders, including Raj Babbar, will be present on the occasion. Thereafter, the state president will hold a post-poll review with the candidates at the UPCC headquarters. All candidates have been intimated about the same,” said party spokesperson Virendra Madan.

“I am yet to receive any information about the review meeting but we are ready to have discussion on the party platform,” said former Congress Legislature Party leader Pradeep Mathur, who lost to BJP’s Srikant Sharma from Mathura by a margin of around 1 lakh votes. Mathur has been a four-time MLA from the seat.

Alleging that EVMs used in the polls may have been tampered with, Mathur said: “Our district unit head has written to the President as well as the Election Commission. This issue will be raised at the meeting. The kind of mandate that I have got, if it was true on the ground, I would not have been able to even leave my house.”

“This is for the first time that a constituency-wise review will be held… The idea is to listen to everyone on what they think went wrong. Not many can blame the alliance with SP, as the sitting MLAs only had advocated the need for such a tie-up before Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi,” said a party leader.

