Congress, SP tie-up a natural alliance of rejected & dejected people: Venkaiah Naidu

Senior BJP leader M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday dubbed the talks of Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) coming together to take on the saffron party in UP polls as a “natural alliance” of the “rejected and dejected” people. “Both of them together formed disorderly allies during UPA regime and ruined the country. Now they want to experiment UPA two in Uttar Pradesh. Best of Luck to them,” Naidu told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

Taking at a dig at the possible alliance, Naidu said, “It is a natural alliance of the people who are rejected and dejected.”

The Minister was responding to a query related to Congress declaring that it has decided to tie up with SP to take on BJP in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh. Naidu claimed that people do not want the SP government in the state because they have experienced “corruption, torture of women, lawlessness and no development” during its regime.

Earlier, AICC General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad said that he was confident that the SP-Congress alliance would form the next government in Uttar Pradesh. Azad, who is in-charge of party affairs in UP, said this was just a beginning of the alliance process and the nitty gritty would be decided in the next one or two days.

Congress announcement came close on the heels of reports from Lucknow where SP chief and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said a decision on tying up with the Congress will be taken in a “day or two”.