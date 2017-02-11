Uttar Pradesh polls: Congress-SP candidate faces FIR for ‘liquor at office’

Amarpal Sharma Amarpal Sharma

HOURS BEFORE Ghaziabad goes to polls, a case against Congress-SP candidate from Sahibabad Amarpal Sharma was registered after 16 cartons of liquor were seized, allegedly from his office, on Friday afternoon. Acting on a tip-off, Ghaziabad police conducted a raid in a factory allegedly owned by the candidate, and his office, located in Abhay Khand.

“There were 13 cartons which were full and three cartons which had some bottles of McDowell’s. The liquor would be worth around Rs 1 lakh. They were found in a factory owned by him. The Congress office is also located nearby. We had received information that liquor was being distributed near the factory area. Following this, we conducted a raid and seized the liquor,” Pradeep Tripathi, SHO, Indirapuram police station, said.

Police said an FIR was registered against Sharma under Section 60 of the Excise Act and Section 171G of the IPC at Indirapuram police station.

Sharma, however, refuted these allegations, claiming that this was an attempt to malign his image. “No liquor has been seized from my office or any property I own. A plot next to mine had those cartons. Police held a press conference and claimed the liquor had been recovered from my office. I came to know about the FIR only in the evening. This is an attempt by other candidates to malign my image. People will give them an answer in the next 12 hours,” he said.

Last month, Sharma had been expelled from the BSP for “indiscipline” and indulging in “anti-party activities.” He was then given a ticket by the Congress.