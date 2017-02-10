UP Elections 2017: Congress to contest all 10 seats in Amethi, Rae Bareli; will clash with SP on 4

The Congress on Thursday made it official that it would be contesting the upcoming elections on all 10 Assembly seats in Rae Bareli and Amethi. (Representational Image) The Congress on Thursday made it official that it would be contesting the upcoming elections on all 10 Assembly seats in Rae Bareli and Amethi. (Representational Image)

The Congress on Thursday made it official that it would be contesting the upcoming elections on all 10 Assembly seats in Rae Bareli and Amethi. Hence, after closing of nominations for the fifth phase of polls, Congress and its ally SP have fielded candidates against each other on four seats in the two areas. In Amethi, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh’s wife Ameeta Sinh is contesting against an SP candidate; minister and sitting MLA Gayatri Prajapati. Calling Prajapati a “corrupt leader” facing inquiries for his “corrupt practices”, Sanjay Sinh said Congress had been trying to pursuade SP not to contest from the 10 seats, but as it had not agreed to do so, his party was forced to field its own nominees on these seats. In the 2012 elections, SP had won from 7 of these 10 seats.

“He (Gayatri) never fulfilled any of his promises. Instead he was involved in corrupt practices and made corrupt money. Right from Lokayukta to court, inquiries were ordered against him for his corrupt practices. Akhilesh had even ousted him from his Cabinet, but following certain compulsions, he was reinstated,” said Sinh.

Asked about how the alliance would work on this seat and the three others where SP candidates are also in the fray, Sinh said, “Principally, it was agreed that all 10 Vidhan Sabha seats would got to Congress and SP would not contest on them. But SP slowly started fielding its candidates on some of the seats, thus Congress was left with no option but to field its candidates on all seats as well.”

Apart from Amethi Assembly, Congress has also fielded Mohd Naeem on Gauriganj seat of Amethi Lok Sabha against sitting SP MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh, and Ajai Pal Singh from Unchahar Assembly against sitting SP MLA and minister Manoj Kumar Pandey in Rae Bareli. Earlier, Congress had declared Ashok Singh against SP’s sitting MLA Devendra Pratap Singh in Sareni Assembly of Rae Bareli and Suresh Nirmal against SP candidate Asha Kishore in Salon, but Asha later agreed to withdraw her candidature.

In Amethi, apart from Prajapati, Congress candidate Ameeta Sinh would also have to face her husband’s first wife Garima, who is contesting her first election as a BJP candidate. Earlier, Anant Vikram Sinh, son of Sanjay and Garima, had joined BJP and was campaigning in the region for the past one year, but at the last moment, BJP decided to give the ticket to his mother instead. Garima has already started campaigning in the region, seeking votes in the name of “new hope, new ideology, new generation but same relation”. Sources said that Ameeta would be focusing on the works undertaken by her during her previous regime as MLA of the region.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd