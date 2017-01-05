Congress panel screens candidates for UP polls, clears 20 names

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Raj Babbar with senior party leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad at the executive meeting of UP Congress in Lucknow (PTI Photo) Uttar Pradesh Congress President Raj Babbar with senior party leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad at the executive meeting of UP Congress in Lucknow (PTI Photo)

With the Election Commission announcing Uttar Pradesh poll schedule, the state election committee of Congress on Thursday began its exercise to screen candidates, clearing around 20 names on seats held by the party. The panel headed by UPCC president Raj Babbar met and deliberated at length on the candidates.

With sitting MLAs expressing their desire to contest from the same seats, 20 such seats have been cleared, Chairman of Coordination Committee of the party Pramod Tewari said.

A panel of three names for each seat was submitted to the state committee, with a sizeable number of women and youth expressing their desire to contest, Tewari said, adding the list was being sent to the central committee.

Two main factors were being taken into consideration while deciding on the candidates — winnability and loyalty to the party — Tewari said, adding the exercise of sending names to the central committee will be completed in a couple of days.