Congress paints over ’27 saal UP behaal’ slogan on walls post Samajwadi Party alliance

Days after Congress stitched an alliance with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, it is painting over its previous slogan ’27 saal UP behaal’ on walls in the state. The slogan, coined at a time when the party was prepared to go solo in upcoming elections, referred to lackluster performance by previous governments in the state including the outgoing Samajwadi Party administration under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav. The last time Congress formed a government in the state was in 1989 under the leadership of ND Tiwari. Since then, there have been different governments in the state headed by BJP, BSP, SP and others.

In photographs posted by news agency ANI on Twitter, white paint was seen being used to conceal the old slogans in Lucknow. The slogan was extensively used in roadshows and campaigns of the Congress party even as the ruling SP was mired in a factional crisis of its own. The Congress, breaking tradition, had even nominated former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit as its CM face in UP. But rumours circulated of a possible SP-Congress alliance after Akhilesh was granted ownership of the party’s cycle symbol by the Election Commission after a tug of war with father and party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The alliance was finally sealed after the intervention of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi. While SP will contest on 298 seats, the Congress will put up its candidates in the rest of 105 seats. However, uncertainty still lurks on how the parties will contest the 10 seats in the parliamentary constituencies of Amethi and Rae Bareily which has Rahul and Sonia Gandhi as its MPs respectively.

On Sunday, Rahul and Akhilesh are expected to jointly address the media. The joint campaign of both the parties was rolled out on social media on Thursday with photo of both the leaders and the slogan “Umeed ki cycle, adhikar dete haath.” Elections will be held in seven phases in the state beginning February 11. The counting of votes will be done on March 11.

