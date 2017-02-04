Congress names 11 more candidates for UP Assembly polls

Congress on Saturday nominated 11 more candidates for Uttar Pradesh polls, including two more nominees for Assembly seats falling under Amethi and Rae Barely Lok Sabha constituencies. While Saran Pasi will contest Bachhrawan (SC) Assembly constituency falling under Rae Barely Lok Sabha seat, Suresh Nirmal will contest Salon (SC) seat that falls under Amethi Lok Sabha constituency.

Other candidates announced by Congress include Angad Chaudhary from Kadipur (SC) seat, Sanjay Pandey from Bishwavnathganj seat, Kamla Sisodia from Mankapur (SC) seat, Alok Prasad from Maharajganj (SC) constituency and Chinta Yadav from Caimpiarganj seat. It also announced candidatures of Ajay Shankar Dubey from Mungra Badshahpur seat, Janak Kushwaha from Mohammadabad Assembly constituency, Samad Ansari from Varanasi North seat and Anil Gond from Duddhi(SC) seat.

Congress will contest 105 seats in Uttar Pradesh under a pre-poll tie-up with Samajwadi Party which will fight in the remaining 298 seats for the Assembly elections starting February 11.