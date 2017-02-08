UP elections: Congress manifesto to focus on youths, women, farmers, Dalits

Focus of the manifesto is expected to be on the youths, women, farmers and Dalits, sources said the party may, like the SP and BJP, offer freebies. Focus of the manifesto is expected to be on the youths, women, farmers and Dalits, sources said the party may, like the SP and BJP, offer freebies.

The Congress will announce its manifesto for the UP polls on Wednesday in Lucknow.

The focus of the manifesto is likely to be centred around the youths, women issues, farmers and Dalits.

The party may also target the three-year NDA rule at the Centre. While the focus of the manifesto is expected to be on the youths, women, farmers and Dalits, sources said the party may, like the SP and BJP, offer freebies.

The party is expected to announce free bicycles to girl students from classes 9 to 12, Rs 3 lakh grant to Scheduled Caste youths to start a business, up to Rs 2 lakh low-interest loans for minorities, reservation within reservation for OBC and loan waiver for farmers.

Three promises made by Rahul Gandhi during his “Kisan Yatra” across Uttar Pradesh — loan waiver for farmers, halving their electricity bills and proper support price for crops — are also likely to find mention. Sources said the party would also promise reviving sugar mills and opening government warehouses.

Insurance for both crop and livestock, also common to the SP, is likely to find mention. It may promise better compensation for land acquired for projects. For Dalits, the focus is likely to be on free legal aid among others.