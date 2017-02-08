Congress demands action against BJP over triple talaq, temple issues

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (Source: PTI photo) Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (Source: PTI photo)

Taking objection to BJP including the ‘triple talaq’ and Ram Temple issues in its election manifesto, Congress on Wednesday demanded that the Supreme Court and the Election Commission initiate action against the saffron party in this regard. “BJP is raising disputed issues with the aim to polarise votes in the upcoming Assembly polls in the state,” AICC general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad alleged while replying to a query on BJP raising ‘triple talaq’ issue during campaigning in Uttar Pradesh.

“BJP has included triple talaq and Ram temple in its manifesto and as both these issues are pending in the Supreme Court, Congress has objections over it…the party demands that Supreme Court and Election Commission take note of it and initiate action against BJP,” he said after releasing party’s election manifesto here.

To BJP’s demands that Congress make clear its stand on triple talaq, Azad said his party will not speak on any contentious issue in these elections.

When his attention was drawn to over ten seats where candidates of both SP and Congress have filed their nominations despite forming an alliance, he said SP candidates had filed their papers when it appeared that the alliance will not come through and though at some places they wanted to withdraw, they could not do so due to uncertainity.

He, however, said the matter would be sorted out in a couple of days and leaders of both the parties will campaign in support of candidates declared by the alliance on the seats where nominees of both the partners have filed their papers.