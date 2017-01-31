Congress can not see ‘achchey din’ due to SP alliance: UP BJP chief

Keshav Prasad Maurya alleged that 100 crore was embezzled in the name of improving power distribution system, but the capital is plagued by frequent power outages. (PTI Photo) Keshav Prasad Maurya alleged that 100 crore was embezzled in the name of improving power distribution system, but the capital is plagued by frequent power outages. (PTI Photo)

Launching a scathing attack on political rivals, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday said “scam-tainted” Congress could not see ‘achchey din’ after entering into a pre-poll alliance with Samajwadi Party which is “infamous for patronising corrupt and criminals”. “The hurdles created by tangling wires during a joint road show by two ‘yuvrajs’ in the state capital exposed false promises by Samajwadi Party (SP) in the name of development,” the Phulpur MP said in a statement.

“Congress can’t see achchey din of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after alliance with SP, which is infamous for patronising criminals, corrupt and land mafias. Work done for poor, farmers and common man by Centre is known to all,” he said.

Maurya alleged, “Rs 100 crore was embezzled in the name of improving power distribution system, but when such a situation (frequent power outages) exists in the capital, power system in other districts can easily be assessed”.

The state BJP president said Modi government was generating more than 76,000 MW power and was heading towards an additional generation of 16655.5 MW in the current fiscal.

“To improve power system in states, the central government launched ‘Uday scheme’, but UP government did not provide figures relating demand and supply,” Maurya said, adding that the biggest achievement of Uttar Pradesh (UP) is that it tops the list of power deficit states.

“As compared to UP, BJP-ruled states including Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are providing additional power and providing 24 hours power supply. They are also augmenting their revenue by providing power to industries,” he added.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held from February 11 to March 8 in 7 phases.