Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: Congress, BJP upbeat about forming next government in UP

Eyeing to conquer the throne of Lucknow, the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday locked horns while claiming that they have an edge in the politically crucial state that has voted for development.

AICC general secretary and in-charge of party affairs in Uttar Pradesh, Ghulam Nabi Azad, said the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance will achieve two-third majority.

“The way alliance has worked; other parties do not even stand a chance to win. Never has any alliance been as successful as this alliance has been. Rahul-Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav have worked very hard,” he said.

The senior Congressman also taunted the BJP, saying the saffron party stands no chances and is fighting for the second or third position.

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya on his part said the Samajwadi Party and Congress will be shocked after seeing the result on March 11.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party will cross the number of 300. On the basis of the feedback which I have collected from different areas, I can say UP will see the BJP government after 14 years,” said Maurya.

“The people want development to take place, hooliganism to end and good governance to prevail. That is why the people have supported us,” he added.

Meanwhile, polling is underway at the Alapur Assembly constituency in Ambedkar Nagar of Uttar Pradesh. About 41 percent polling has been recorded in Alapur constituency till 1 p.m. A total of 10 candidates including three women are in contest.

The assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh is crucial for the BJP, which has been out of power in the state for 15 years.

Riding high on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s growing popularity, the BJP did not project a chief ministerial candidate and sought votes in the name of development.

On the other hand, the Congress that has done disastrously in the recent elections preferred to play the junior partner in the alliance with the Samajwadi Party. A win for the alliance in Uttar Pradesh will give the Congress an advantage in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.