Congress, BJP, RLD candidates booked for violation of model code of conduct

FIRs have been lodged against Congress, BJP and RLD candidates in Mathura for allegedly violating the model code of conduct which is in place in the ensuing Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. An FIR has been registered against Congress candidate from Mat Assembly constituency Jagdish Nauhar for allegedly organising a dance programme of a young lady at a public meeting without permission from the authorities, ADM and MCMC in-charge Mathura Ravindra Kumar said, adding publicity material was also seized from his vehicle.

BJP candidate Puran Prakash and RLD candidate Niranjan Singh Dhangar, both contesting from Baldeo Assembly constituency, were booked for distributing food items to their supporters, he said Kumar said, so far, 21 FIRs have been registered against candidates of different political parties in the district for violating the mode code of conduct.

Show cause notices have also been served to three regional dailies and one national daily for allegedly publishing “paid news”, he said. Kumar said the Flying Squad team on Tuesday fined five vehicles and seized Rs 2,36,000. Two vehicles were challaned in Chhatta Assembly constituency and a compounding fee of Rs 2700 was recovered from them. Two more vehicles from Goverdhan constituency were also challaned with a recovery of Rs 1000 as compounding fee, he said.