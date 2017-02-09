‘Some points in BJP manifesto intended to create polarisation’

While releasing Congress’ election manifesto in Lucknow on Wednesday, party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad requested the Election Commission (EC) and the Supreme Court to take note of certain “objectionable” points in the BJP manifesto, “which have been mentioned just to create polarisation”. (Representational Image) While releasing Congress’ election manifesto in Lucknow on Wednesday, party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad requested the Election Commission (EC) and the Supreme Court to take note of certain “objectionable” points in the BJP manifesto, “which have been mentioned just to create polarisation”. (Representational Image)

While releasing Congress’ election manifesto in Lucknow on Wednesday, party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad requested the Election Commission (EC) and the Supreme Court to take note of certain “objectionable” points in the BJP manifesto, “which have been mentioned just to create polarisation”. “BJP ne apne manifesto mein kuch aapattijanak, jo ki election ke dauran nahi rakhni chahiye thi, woh polarisation ke liye rakhain hain..lekin Congress aisa nahi karegi (sic),” he said. Accompanying him were senior leader Sheila Dikshit and state Congress president Raj Babbar, anong others. “We are not going to raise any controversial issue related to any religion. It is our allegation that BJP uses religion during election for polarisation despite a decision by a bench headed by the chief justice,” he added.

Asked to clarify his party’s stand on triple talaq, Azad reiterated that “unlike BJP”, Congress would not speak about any controversial issue now. He admitted that there had been a clash between Congress and SP candidates over some seats because of initial confusion about the alliance. Asked about both Congress and SP candidates contesting on some of the seats, he added: “In between, there was a time when it felt like the alliance had broken down. At that time, the CM announced candidates on about 120 seats. But the alliance was finally formed. However, candidates filed nominations. We are trying to find a solution. At some places, we are withdrawing, they are withdrawing at others.”

Azad said that former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot had been appointed party’s coordinator in state polls.

