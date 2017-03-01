Coconut juice or pineapple: PM Modi got Rahul Gandhi’s quote wrong, here’s what he actually said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

In the heat of the Uttar Pradesh election, it appears Prime Minister Narendra Modi has got a quote wrong. Speaking at a rally in Maharajganj, Modi mocked a certain Congress leader, asking his supporters if they have ever heard of anything called coconut juice. “Yesterday he (a Congress politician) made a very big declaration… he said now he will extract juice from coconuts.. and after extracting the juice, he will sell it in England. The poorest of poor children know that you get water from coconuts. You get juice from lime, santre, mosambi… have you ever seen or heard of coconut juice? Maybe I am unaware but tell me… Coconuts are found in Kerala but he’s saying he’ll extract coconut juice,” Modi said. BJP chief Amit Shah, too, repeated the same remark, seeking to mock the Opposition leader.

The Prime Minister was referring to an election rally speech of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi in Manipur’s Imphal East. But what Rahul actually said in his February 28 rally, was this: “Here (in Manipur) you grow nimbu, narangi (oranges), pineapple… I hope that such a day comes that when someone in London drinks pineapple juice, they look at the box and see ‘Made in Manipur’.”

News organisations, including indianexpress.com, got Rahul Gandhi’s quote wrong. What appears to have happened is the confusion over nariyal and narangi. The Congress party was quick to fact-check Modi and they released the video of Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Imphal East.

You can watch the videos below.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd