Three times when PM Narendra Modi got his facts wrong

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has always found mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign speeches in Uttar Pradesh. On Wednesday, PM Modi’s election rally in Maharajganj was no different. However, this time he attributed a quote to Rahul which he has never said. “A Congress leader recently said in Manipur that he would extract juice from coconuts and sell it in London. Even a child from the poorest of the poor family would know that a coconut gives water, not juice,” PM Modi said. The prime minister was referring to Rahul’s “Make in Manipur” pitch he made during a election address in the state on February 28. The twist: Rahul never said coconut in his nearly 25-minute address speech in Imphal. He has however spoken about the possibility of exporting pineapple juice to Europe and beyond.

This was not the first time PM Modi got his facts wrong. Here are the three most recent ones:

1) In the run-up to the Kerala polls in 2016, PM Modi was criticised for comparing Kerala with Somalia. In one of his rally speeches, he claimed the infant mortality rate among the Scheduled Tribe community in the southern state is worse than Somalia. ““The unemployment rate in Kerala is at least three-times higher than the national average. Child death ratio (infant mortality rate) among the Scheduled Tribe community in Kerala is worse than Somalia,” he said. (READ MORE)

2) Addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on Independence Day, PM Modi claimed it took 70 years for a village near Delhi to be electrified. “It takes only three hours to reach Nagla Fatela. But it took 70 years for electricity to reach there.” The ground reality: from about the 600 households in the village, 450 don’t have electricity. The 150-odd houses that do have power supply rely on illegal connections. (READ MORE)

3) In his monthly Mann ki Baat address, PM Modi once praised a mason in Madhya Pradesh for offering his services for free for those seeking to build toilets under the government’s Swachch Bharath Abhiyan scheme. However, he has never said he would not charge his fellow villagers any money. He did however say he would be willing to take a rain check till each household receives the sanctioned money from the district panchayat. (READ MORE)

