Senior positions lie vacant at CMO

It has been a week since Yogi Adityanath took oath as chief minister, but his office on the fifth floor of the ‘Annexe’ building here is still awaiting appointments of senior officers. The positions have been lying vacant since the previous Akhilesh Yadav government relieved its hand-picked officers — which included two principal secretaries to the chief minister, Anita Singh and Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, and five secretaries — of their duties soon after March 11, when the Assembly results announced BJP’s victory by a thumping majority.

The chief minister’s office comprises the posts of principal secretary, special secretary and secretary. The number of officers to be appointed on these posts is up to the CM.

Adityanath however, has shown no haste in filling up these positions, instead working largely through Chief Secretary Rahul Bhatnagar. Sources in the government also claimed that the chief minister is waiting for the arrival of 1987 batch officer Avanish Kumar Awasthi, who has been working as joint secretary with the ministry of social justice and empowerment since April 2013.

The state government has written to the Centre requesting that he be relieved, said sources. However, what role will be given to him is not yet clear. “He (Awasthi) is expected to come this week,” said a government officer.

Awasthi, who had served as Gorakhpur’s district magistrate for about a year in 2002-2003, is know for his long stints in different capacities in the state power department. From 2002 to 2013, before leaving for deputation with the Government of India, Awasthi had served as managing director in a distribution unit of the power department as well as the Power Transmission Corporation Ltd.

Sources claimed that new works including appointments and Adityanath’s shifting to the chief minister’s official residence will take place during Navratri, starting March 28.

Adityanath’s predecessor Akhilesh had undertaken a large scale administrative reshuffle within 24 hours of taking oath as chief minister in 2012, which included replacing officers appointed by BSP chief Mayawati, who was CM before him. Many officers appointed by Akhilesh had worked under his father and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav when he was CM.

Senior officers said that many from the fifth floor had requested Akhilesh to relieve them of their duties, fearing that they would be shunted out by the new BJP government.

A major reshuffle like in the past, however, was unlikely, they added.

