Bundelkhand: Parched region thirsts for water and jobs, gets only promises poll after poll

Madia Mahadev Mandir, one of Jhansi’s oldest landmarks. Jhansi Sadar has the BJP’s only MLA in Bundelkhand. Deeptiman Tiwary Madia Mahadev Mandir, one of Jhansi’s oldest landmarks. Jhansi Sadar has the BJP’s only MLA in Bundelkhand. Deeptiman Tiwary

The BJP’s only remaining MLA in Bundelkhand, Ravi Sharma, is confident of retaining Jhansi Sadar thanks to the “Modi wave” and the work he has done. His biggest achievement, in his own words, has been removal of Muslim encroachment from the precincts of Madia Mahadev Mandir in Jhansi city. Sharma not only talks about it in public meetings but also announces it on hoardings across the city. As for the problems facing residents — drinking water crisis and unemployment —addressing these is among his promises should a BJP government come to power. A campaign pitch such as Sharma’s has always been a feature of elections in Bundelkhand, where core problems of the region are reflected only in the promises of politicians. The region has been facing drinking water and irrigation crises for decades. Lack of jobs has forced 32 lakh to migrate.

“Have you seen Jhansi? What does it have?” says Nadeem Khan, 25, home on vacation from his Army job. “There isn’t even a shopping mall. Remove Jhansi Fort and the railway junction, and you won’t find a good reason to come here.”

Abhishek Dubey, 30, a bank employee in Civil Lines, agrees. “The little work that is here is generated by BHEL. Remove it and even the taxi drivers won’t get passengers,” he says. “But politicians talk about it only in their promises, election after election.”

Zeeshan Khan, 23, a welder, came back from Gujarat a couple of months ago. “We all go to Gujarat for work. Whoever comes to power should set up factories here,” he says.

To may in Jhansi, Bundelkhand is “democracy’s stepchild”. The region has seven districts with 19 assembly seats, just five per cent of UP’s assembly. That is the reason, residents say, why no political party invests its wealth and energy here. “Akhliesh Yadav carried out eight cabinet expansions in his tenure but did not find one MLA from the region worthy of a place,” a local notes.

Over the decades, the region has voted for all parties without any solution to their problems. Currently, the SP and the BSP hold seven seats each while the Congress has four. The BJP, which has the 19th seat, had won three in 2012 before two of the MLAs became MPs and the BJP lost the subsequent bypolls.

It’s caste equations more than anything else that decides who sails through. Jhansi Sadar has some 90,000 Vaishya and Dalit voters each followed by over 50,000 Brahmins and about 40,000 Muslims.

So while Sharma is battling disenchantment among Baniyas due to demonetisation, the BSP has fielded a Kushwaha and is looking to consolidate Dalit, OBC and Muslim votes. The SP-Congress alliance has fielded Rahul Rai, a Kalhar.

In the rural belts of Babina constituency in Jhansi district, the story is not much different. Kamlesh Yadav, a small farmer from Panauli Khurd village, is struggling with a Rs 65,000 loan because of successive crop losses in the past two years – once due to drought and then due to a hailstorm.

In his village are 15 wells, dug over 50 feet deep, but none has enough water. “It takes a whole night to irrigate a patch of land. If you draw water through a motor for one hour, the well goes dry. It then takes two hours to replenish. I would want the government to dig deeper wells here,” he says. But he has no hope. “It hasn’t happened in the past, won’t happen now. No politician is talking about it.”

Shiv Kumar Yadav, former gram pradhan of the village, blames the people for this. “People don’t vote on issues but on caste lines. So why will politicians bother? Everyone thinks ‘MLA sahib hamare jaat ke hue to hamara kaam ho jaega’.”

Both Kamlesh and Shiv Yadav will vote for the SP, they say, as the compensation provided by the government last year following the drought-driven crop failure helped them feed their families at least.

Surajbhan Rajput, a Lodh farmer of Ganesh Garh village, is a BJP supporter, though he agrees that his core concerns are not being addressed by any party. “Everyone claims that the bijli and sadak are their contribution. No one is talking paani, which we need the most,” he said.