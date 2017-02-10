Bulandshahr gangrape: Under my rule, rapists would have been tortured till they screamed for life, says Uma Bharti

Union Minister Uma Bharti Union Minister Uma Bharti

ACCUSING THE UP government of failing to do justice to the Bulandshahr gangrape victims, Union Minister Uma Bharti Thursday said had it been her rule, rapists would have been tortured “so they scream for their lives”.

“During my rule, a rapist was tortured in a police station and the victim was asked to watch so she could get peace,” Bharti said while campaigning for BJP candidate from Agra Rural, Hemlata Diwakar. Referring to the gangrape of a woman and her daughter by robbers in August 2016, at a rally in Agra’s Kalalkherdia, Bharti said: “The rapists should be hung upside down and beaten till their skin comes off. Salt and chilly should be rubbed on their wounds. That is what I had got done when I was CM (of Madhya Pradesh from 2003 to 2004).”

“Police walo ne muje kaha ki didi manavadhikaro ka hanna ho jayega. Maine unko kaha manavadhikaro ka hanna manavo ka hota hai or ye log to danav hain. Inka to sir Ravan ki tarah kaat dena chaiye (Police told me my actions will violate human rights. I told them human rights are for humans, but these are demons. Their head should be dismembered like Ravan’s),” she added.