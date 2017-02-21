Demonetisation a diversionary tactic by Centre: Mayawati

Terming demonetisation as a “diversionary tactic”, BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday said the move was “unilateral” and was implemented without any adequate preparations or ground work. (Source: PTI Photo) Terming demonetisation as a “diversionary tactic”, BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday said the move was “unilateral” and was implemented without any adequate preparations or ground work. (Source: PTI Photo)

Terming demonetisation as a “diversionary tactic”, BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday said the move was “unilateral” and was implemented without any adequate preparations or ground work. “The impact of demonetisation was so intense that people are yet to recover from its shock. The government is clueless as to how much black money it got and against how many persons penal action was initiated,” she said at an election meeting at Gonda.

The BSP chief exuded confidence that the Dalit vote base of the party was intact, even as she urged Muslim voters to be “cautious” of the ruling Samajwadi Party.

She also accused the SP of changing the names of the projects started by her party.

“If BJP wins, it would not hesitate in implementing the agenda of the RSS. This means that either the system of reservation would be brought to an end or it would be rendered virtually ineffective,” she alleged.

Mayawati also recalled the suicide of Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula and the Una incident in Gujarat, where Dalit youths were assaulted for allegedly killing a cow.

“Such incidents may be repeated,” she said.

The BSP chief also criticised the Centre for taking steps to end the minority status of institutes like Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia.

“BJP, and especially PM Modi, are frustrated and have stooped to petty politics,” she said, adding this indicates they are far from coming to power.

Mayawati asserted that BSP was poised for a full majority.

A total of 53 Assembly constituencies, spread over 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh- including Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s Rae Bareli, Allahabad, Pratapgarh, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Banda, Hamirpur, Chitrakoot and Fatehpur- will go to polls in the fourth phase of the crucial state Assembly polls on February 23.