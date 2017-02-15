BSP may join hands with BJP after polls, don’t trust them: Akhilesh Yadav in Unnao

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (PTI Photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (PTI Photo)

Samajwadi Party President and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday advised voters not to trust the BSP saying it might join hands with BJP after the Assembly elections. “Buaji (aunty – Mayawati) is saying she will sit in the opposition if she is unable to form government. Elections are not over yet, but she is ready to sit in the opposition. She cannot be relied upon. She can join hands with anyone. She had celebrated ‘Rakshabandhan’ with a BJP leader earlier and she can do it in the future also,” Akhilesh said at an election rally in Unnao.

The chief minister’s remarks came a day after Mayawati said that she would rather be in the opposition than form an alliance with BJP to form the government in Uttar Pradesh and accused the saffron party of spreading rumours of a coalition with BSP.

Yadav also asked policemen to vote for him, stating that his government gave maximum promotions and made recruitments in the force. He, however, cautioned policemen against taking bribe and said anyone accepting money from the people would be tracked if any complaint was received on “Dial UP 100” platform. Akhilesh also highlighted schemes launched by his government for the welfare of the people and sought their support in the election.

