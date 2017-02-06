BSP fielded candidates to defeat SP and earn BJP support: Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan also attacked PM Modi over his demonetisation move. (File) Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan also attacked PM Modi over his demonetisation move. (File)

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Monday attacked BSP accusing it of fielding candidates to ensure defeat of SP nominees and support BJP after the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. “BSP has fielded candidates to ensure defeat of SP candidates only. It will again support BJP after assembly polls and form its government and once again tie a rakhi,” Khan said while addressing an election rally here.

Mayawati had tied a “rakhi” on the wrist of BJP leader Lalji Tandon a few years ago when the two parties had joined hands to form government in the state. On allegations against him in Muzaffarnagar riots and the Bulandshahr rape case, Khan alleged, “It was the handiwork of channels paid by Amit Shah (BJP President). These channels did not let truth come out before people.”

Khan attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he terms himself “fakir” (hermit) but in past over two years he had worn cloths worth over Rs 80 crore. He had last night in Jwala Nagar said: “The prime minister is responsible for the death of 200 people in queues outside banks during demonetisation but he did not give a penny to the families of the victims.”