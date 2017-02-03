BJP youth wing leader claims party demanded money for ticket

Protests by disgruntled aspirants in some Assembly seats in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency are refusing to die down, with a BJP youth wing leader on Thursday claiming he was denied ticket from Rohaniya seat as failed to arrange Rs 25 lakh demanded by a party leader.

Watch what else is making news:

BJP youth wing leader Manish Singh, in a press conference, alleged he got assurances from the senior party leader that he would be made candidate from Rohaniya but would have to pay Rs 25 lakh, adding he was denied ticket when he failed to arrange the amount.

“The party conducted an internal survey of winnable candidates, and said that I am one among those chosen. But I was denied ticket on the recommendation of some of the senior leaders. Money power has over powered the eligible candidates,” Singh claimed. However, Kashi region president and MLC Laxman Acharya refuted the allegations by Singh, saying the candidates were selected by a process strictly followed by the party.

“Deciding ticket is not the responsibility of one person, on whom he is levelling such allegations. It is decided collectively at the party forum,” he said. Meanwhile, protests by party workers, demanding replacement of BJP candidates declared for Varanasi South, Varanasi North, Varanasi Cantt and Shivpur Assembly seats continued.

Party sources said Union ministers Manoj Sinha and Mahendra Nath Pandey are camping in Varansi and have been entrusted with the responsibility to calm down the protesters. They had been holding meetings with party workers in Varanasi for the last four days. Sinha on Thursday held a meeting with the party corporators and asked them to unite and campaign together to ensure BJP’s victory in the UP Assembly elections, they said.