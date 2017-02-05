Latest News

BJP would have been wiped out if BSP joined SP-Cong in UP: Ghulam Nabi Azad

He also claimed that the Congress-SP alliance would win the state Assembly elections.

By: PTI | Ghaziabad | Published:February 5, 2017 8:42 pm
congress, BJP, RSS, BJP government, narendra modi government, congress leaders, ghulam nabi azad, mallikarjun kharge, india news, indian express news Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad 

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has said an alliance of BSP, Congress and Samajwadi Party would have wiped out BJP from Uttar Pradesh. Addressing an election rally in Muslim-dominated Kaila Bhatta area on Saturday, he said, “If BSP had been a part of the SP-Congress alliance, then the three parties would have wiped out BJP from Uttar Pradesh.”

However, he asked people not to waste their vote on BSP as, he claimed, the party will join hands with BJP after the elections. Attacking the central government over demonetisation, he said the decision was not in the favour of the country and the people will take revenge by defeating BJP in the polls. He also claimed that the Congress-SP alliance would win the state Assembly elections.

