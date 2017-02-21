Uttar Pradesh election 2017: BJP will win in state, says Venkaiah Naidu

Venkaiah Naidu was speaking on the sidelines of a conference ‘Real Estate Sector Post Remonetisation and RERA’, organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry. (Source: PTI Photo/File) Venkaiah Naidu was speaking on the sidelines of a conference ‘Real Estate Sector Post Remonetisation and RERA’, organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday exuded confidence of BJP winning the Uttar Pradesh assembly election with majority and said SP and BSP are only fighting for the role of main opposition party. Naidu, who holds the portfolios of Information and Broadcasting and Urban Development, also criticised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for his “donkeys of Gujarat” comment, saying language used was not “people’s language”.

“We have full confidence that BJP will win with majority in Uttar Pradesh and form the government. Both SP and BSP are fighting for the role of opposition. People will decide who will be the opposition party between SP and BSP,” he told reporters here. Naidu was speaking on the sidelines of a conference ‘Real Estate Sector Post Remonetisation and RERA’, organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

On Yadav’s comment about “donkeys of Gujarat”, he said, “When we address the people, we should speak the people’s language. We understand that this (Yadav’s comment) is not people’s language”. Yesterday while addressing a rally at Rae Bareli, Yadav advised Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan not to endorse the “donkeys of Gujarat”.

Without taking names, he referred to an advertisement in which Bachchan, the brand ambassador of Gujarat Tourism, is seen inviting tourists to visit the Wild Ass Sanctuary located in Little Rann of Kutch in the state.

“There’s an advertisement on TV which shows donkeys. I appeal to the century’s biggest star, please stop endorsing the donkeys of Gujarat,” Yadav had said. Hitting out at SP-Congress coalition, Naidu said the SP has aligned with Congress which he alleged was responsible for black money and corruption. He dubbed the coalition as “immoral and unrealistic” and claimed that people on the ground are “not accepting” it.