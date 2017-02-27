BJP will get clear majority in UP polls: Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman (Source: PTI) Nirmala Sitharaman (Source: PTI)

Buoyed by BJP’s good show in civic polls in various states post note ban, Union Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman exuded confidence that her party will form government with full majority in Uttar Pradesh. Voting is on Monday for the fifth phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh’s 51 assembly constituencies covering 11 districts. “BJP is doing good in Uttar Pradesh. We are confident that we will definitely get a majority. Uttar Pradesh will give good result to BJP,” she said. The minister is in Jaipur for the 4th India-CLMV Business Conclave, organised by industry body CII.

She was responding to media queries related to the Uttar Pradesh elections and demonetisation. Sitharaman further said Centre’s decision on demonetisation will yield good results for the party. BJP got “huge mandate” in the recently held civic polls in Odisha and Maharashtra.

“We have got success in all elections held after demonetisation. That is why I think demonetisation is having a good impact (for the party),” she said. Result of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be declared along with that of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa on March 11. On November 8 last year, the Centre had announced scrapping of old Rs 500/1000 notes with an aim to check black money, fake currency and terror financing.