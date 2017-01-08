BJP will face its ‘triple talaq’ in UP: Sitaram Yechury

CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. (Express Photo) CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. (Express Photo)

Accusing BJP of indulging in communal polarisation in view of the forthcoming assembly elections in five states, CPI(M) on Saturday said the poll results in Uttar Pradesh would be a “triple talaq” to the saffron party by the people against its communal policies.

Addressing a public meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on the sidelines of the ongoing three-day Central Committee meeting of CPI(M), its General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said the BJP-led NDA had faced people’s “talaq” in earlier assembly polls in Bihar and New Delhi and urged all secular forces to come united to ensure defeat of the saffron party and its partners in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

He alleged that BJP and RSS have started raking up communal issues in Uttar Pradesh despite the recent Supreme Court judgement, which said religion cannot be used for making an appeal in elections.”As part of the communal polarisation, BJP-RSS have once again picked up the campaign for uniform civil code and triple talaq,” he said.

“The worst vote bank politics in this country is played by the RSS and BJP…that’s to consolidate the communal Hindu vote bank. And that’s why they have started campaign against triple talaq,” he said.”After Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, there were assembly elections. In Delhi election, only three of you (BJP) have won out of total 70 seats. That was the government’s first talaq,” he said.

“Next came the Bihar election…the BJP president said if Modi and BJP defeated, there would be crackers burst in Pakistan. So you have to elect BJP government in Bihar. But you know what had happened. The election result was the second talaq for Modi,” he said.

Yechury said, “BJP and RSS would realise the real meaning of triple talaq when the Uttar Pradesh results come out. It is our duty, as the people of our country, for all the secular forces to unite to ensure that BJP and the communal forces will face their triple talaq in Uttar Pradesh…and that will be the real meaning of their triple talaq campaign,” he said.

Criticising the BJP National Executive’s claim on Saturday that the demonetisation had been successful in its results, Yechury said they were trying to mislead through their propaganda machinery not bringing into the fore the actual problems being faced by cores of people due to the withdrawal of high value currencies.

Yechury said, “The BJP national executive today accepted that almost all of the money demonetised has now come back to the banks. So, what does it mean? It is not black money that is being confiscated. It is black money that has been permitted to turn into white money into legal money.”

“All counterfeit money have become legal. So black money has become white and counterfeit money has become legal and that is the achievement of this, which is completely opposite of what the Prime Minister claims,” he alleged.He said the party’s Central Committee has decided to launch a movement across the country demanding immediate removal of the restriction on people to withdraw their own money from their bank accounts.

Criticising the BJP’s claim that the GDP rate of the country has not been affected despite demonetisation, he said the government was doing “a very sophisticated type of cheating. They also claimed that the demonetisation has not affected the economy”.

“They claimed that the growth rate of the country is 7.1 per cent, only slightly less than the 7.5 per cent in spite of demonetisation,” he said.

“These figures are of the period before demonetisation began…and on that basis they are claiming that GDP rate has not been affected. But if you add the next three months, then the real effect of the fall in the GDP would be known and that is what they try to conceal,” he said.

He said before Modi came to power, one per cent of “rich and shining India people” controlled 43 per cent of the country’s GDP. But today, two years later, one per cent people controls nearly 59 per cent of GDP,” he alleged.”When people’s discontent may turn into a political movement against Modi government, in all to prevent that, RSS and BJP have started a formula to divert people’s attention by sharpening communal polarisation,” Yechury said.

Veteran leaders Prakash Karat, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, V S Achutanandan and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan were also present. The three-day central committee meeting would conclude in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.