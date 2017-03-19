BJP’s victory in UP a lesson for those who cheated Muslims for 70 years: Asaduddin Owaisi

On Yogi Adityanath becoming the UP Chief Minister, Owaisi, who is a Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad, said that whoever becomes the Chief Minister, he will have to abide by the country’s Constitution and laws. (Source: PTI Photo) On Yogi Adityanath becoming the UP Chief Minister, Owaisi, who is a Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad, said that whoever becomes the Chief Minister, he will have to abide by the country’s Constitution and laws. (Source: PTI Photo)

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said that BJP’s victory in Uttar Pradesh is a big lesson for those who ‘cheated’ Muslims for past 70 years. Talking to reporters at party office here after touring Kishanganj, Owaisi questioned those who charged him and his party for helping BJP in elections and said “I want to ask those who give lectures on secularism that why secular forces were defeated in Uttarakhand and Odisha (in local bodies elections) where my party did not put up candidates”.

For parties which claim to fight for Muslims’ cause, he said the Sachar committee report exposes the plight of Muslims for these parties.

On Yogi Adityanath becoming the UP Chief Minister, Owaisi, who is a Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad, said that whoever becomes the Chief Minister, he will have to abide by the country’s Constitution and laws.

In reply to a query, Owaisi, who was accompanied by party’s Bihar unit chief Akhtarul Iman and others, said that people would vote for his party one day.

Stating that Seemanchal region is his second home, AIMIM chief said that he has not visited the area during poll time, rather he has always stood with the people of Seemanchal during floods or other disasters.

Notably, AIMIM had put up its candidates on some seats of Seemanchal region in Bihar assembly polls of 2015. The region comprises districts of Purnea, Katihar, Kishanganj, Araria having Muslim population in good numbers.

It was he who had raised the issue of floods in Seemanchal for the first time in Lok Sabha and not the Kishanganj MP, he asserted.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now