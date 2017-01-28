‘Efforts on to ensure Ram Temple constructed’: Key features in BJP’s UP poll manifesto

BJP President Amit Shah(PTI Photo) BJP President Amit Shah(PTI Photo)

BJP chief Amit Shah on Saturday announced the party’s Uttar Pradesh election manifesto named ‘Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra’ (Pledge for People’s Welfare) in Lucknow in the presence of UP BJP Chief Keshav Prasad Maurya and MP Yogi Adityanath. Slamming the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samajwadi Party for the state’s poor condition, Shah said that amongst the BIMARU states — Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, UP only Uttar Pradesh is still lagging behind. He said, “UP has been plundered by SP, BSP for 15 years. We have come with a pledge to transform state.” He further added that all sorts of effort will be made to make sure that Ram Temple is constructed under constitutional provisions, and that a Special Task Force will also be set up to put an end to illegal mining in the state.



Releasing the manifesto, Shah said in next 5 years, 150 crores fund will be set up for agricultural development. The BJP chief also announced a number of measures that will be taken up by the BJP in UP. Here are the key announcements:

1. The BJP will distribute laptops to youth with one GB free internet if voted to power in UP.

2. All universities will get free Wi-Fi facility.

3. Special focus on Bundelkhand for its all round development.

4. In next 5 years, 150 crores fund will be set up for agricultural development.

5. Will waive off farmers’ loans, new loans will be provided at 0% interest.

6. Under the Deen Dayal Suraksha Beema Yojana scheme, landless farmers and labourers will be given free insurance up to Rs 2 lakhs.

7. BJP will form teams at district levels to check exodus of people due to communal tension.

8. Food processing park to be set up in UP

9. 24 hours power will be supplied.

10. Slaughterhouses will be shut down in the state.

