BJP chief Amit Shah releases UP poll manifesto, says the state has been plundered by SP

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday released its poll manifesto named ‘Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra’ (Pledge for People’s Welfare) for UP Assembly polls. Speaking on the occasion, BJP President Amit Shah today said BIMARU (Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, UP) states have improved, but not Uttar Pradesh. “Centre sanctioned Rs 1 lakh crore to UP, but no development is seen on ground. Law and order is at its nadir,” he said.

Slamming the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samajwadi Party for the state’s shoddy state of affairs and crumbling law and order situation, Shah said, “UP has been plundered by SP, BSP for 15 years. We have come with a pledge to transform state.” He also took on state CM Akhilesh Yadav and said he will have to answer for problems faced by

state where “ruling party goondas have grabbed land”, merely entering into alliance will not hoodwink people.

Shah also announced a slew of measures that will be taken by the BJP in UP, such as free laptops to all students ‘without any discrimination’, free wifi in all universities; special focus on Bundelkhand for its all round development, BJP to form teams at district levels to check exodus of people due to communal tension, food processing park to be set up in UP, 24 hours power to be supplied among others.