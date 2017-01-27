BJP to get ‘triple talaq’ in Uttar Pradesh after rout in Delhi, Bihar: Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

After its back-to-back debacles in Delhi and Bihar, BJP will face ‘triple talaq’ in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Friday. “BJP has been campaigning against ‘triple talaq’ and in the upcoming polls (in UP), it will face ‘triple talaq’ like situation after its debacle in Delhi and Bihar.

Watch What Else is Making News



“The first talaq for the BJP and RSS was in Delhi Assembly elections followed by Bihar…now the third talaq will be in Uttar Pradesh,” he told reporters here.

The CPI(M) leader said the Left Front parties will contest for selected seats in Uttar Pradesh, where the Left movement has had its impact on the public to “defeat communal parties and ensure that the voices of the deprived are raised in the assembly.”

“Our main aim is to prevent communal forces of BJP and its allies from coming to power and work with secular forces wherever the saffron party is strong,” Yechury said.

The Left leader said BJP desperately wanted to win the upcoming state polls, especially for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, for which “new problems have been forced on the common man”, while comparing notebandi (demonetisation) with nasbandi (sterilisation).

Yechury also blamed RSS and BJP for a series of attacks on Left cadres in Kerala.

“RSS and BJP are instigating violence in the name of Hindutva and to expand their base in north Kerala after they won an assembly seat in the state polls last year,” he added.