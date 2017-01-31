BJP to election commission: Samajwadi Party manifesto seeks votes on caste, religion basis

In a letter to EC the BJP has has demanded cancellation of SP’s recognition and baning its manifesto. (File) In a letter to EC the BJP has has demanded cancellation of SP’s recognition and baning its manifesto. (File)

BJP on Tuesday moved Election Commission, alleging that Samajwadi Party’s manifesto seeks vote on the basis of caste and religion and demanded cancellation of recognition to the Akhilesh Yadav-led party and ban on its poll document. In a letter to EC, BJP said SP manifesto promised ensuring adequate participation of minorities in schemes according to their population.

“As on the basis of religion, reservation is not possible as per the constitution and it is also not the subject of the state, it amounts to violation of Model code of conduct,” a BJP release said quoting its letter to EC. “Talking about memorials of freedom fighters of minority community in SP manifesto is also using religion for politics,” it added.

BJP has demanded cancellation of SP’s recognition and baning its manifesto, the release said. The party also objected to the use of “Samajwadi” word in ambulance service claiming that the ambulances ran under a central scheme and using the word should not be permitted.